September 4, 2012 / 8:08 PM / in 5 years

Targa says Venice, Louisiana natgas plant undamaged by storm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Partners’ natural gas processing plant in Venice, Louisiana, did not sustain any major equipment damage from Tropical Storm Isaac, but its Yscloskey plant remains offline and is being checked, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Targa operates three natural gas processing plants in southern Louisiana that were down last week due to Tropical Storm Isaac.

The Stingray plant is back up and running.

The Venice and Yscloskey plants were affected by flooding from the storm, the company said last week.

Initial assessments of the Yscloskey plant “will be ongoing as clean up progresses,” the company said on Tuesday.

Partial power at the Venice plant was restored and personnel are testing the electrical and instrumentation systems, and cleaning up the facility, the company said.

“Gas production re-starts are being limited by downstream outages for crude and condensate in the area,” Targa said in the statement of the Venice plant.

Throughput volumes, as per 2011, were 498.5 million cubic feet per day at the Venice plant, 276.4 mmcf/d at the Yscloskey plant, and 135.3 mmcf/d at the Stingray plant, the company said.

