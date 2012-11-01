PBF loading trucks of gasoline, diesel in Delaware bound for NJ

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - PBF Energy said on Thursday it was loading trucks at its 190,000 barrel per day refinery in Delaware City to bring gasoline and diesel to the Northern New Jersey and New York region, where Hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc on the refining oil infrastructure, leaving many service stations without gas.

The company said the Coast Guard had reopened the Delaware Bay to marine traffic.

“On the supply side, some of our customers from Northern New Jersey are responding to terminal- and pipeline-related issues in that region by loading fuel trucks at our Delaware City, DE rack,” said Michael Karlovich, a spokesman for the company.