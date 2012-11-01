FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PBF loading trucks of gasoline, diesel in Delaware bound for NJ
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

PBF loading trucks of gasoline, diesel in Delaware bound for NJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - PBF Energy said on Thursday it was loading trucks at its 190,000 barrel per day refinery in Delaware City to bring gasoline and diesel to the Northern New Jersey and New York region, where Hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc on the refining oil infrastructure, leaving many service stations without gas.

The company said the Coast Guard had reopened the Delaware Bay to marine traffic.

“On the supply side, some of our customers from Northern New Jersey are responding to terminal- and pipeline-related issues in that region by loading fuel trucks at our Delaware City, DE rack,” said Michael Karlovich, a spokesman for the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.