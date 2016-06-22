FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Storytel buys book publisher Norstedts
#Publishing
June 22, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Sweden's Storytel buys book publisher Norstedts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 22 (Reuters) - ** Sweden's Storytel buys book publisher Norstedts for enterprise value of 152 mln SEK ($18.4 million)

** Storytel is a provider of subscription service for e-books and sound books

** Acquisition is fast-growing Storytel's latest in a string of deals to buy book publishers

** Norstedts, founded in 1823, had sales of 435 mln SEK in 2015

** Norstedts authors include David Lagercrantz, author of sequel to Stieg Larsson's Millennium trilogy

** Seller is KF, The Swedish Cooperative Union

$1 = 8.2662 Swedish crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Johannes Hellstrom

