STOXX hits 20-month high, AMS and Dior soar as results, deals back to the fore - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

Summary:
**STOXX 600 hits 20-month high, further supported by Wall Street
**Christian Dior hits record high after LVMH's Arnault takes full control
**Brokers cheer move to consolidate French luxury giant
**Apple supplier AMS soars as much as 20 pct after quarterly results
**Carmaker Volvo surges to 10-year high after results
**European banks see lending growth - ECB
**Third consecutive month of flows into mutual funds - Lipper data (Reporting by Helen Reid)