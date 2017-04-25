STOXX hits 20-month high, AMS and Dior soar as results, deals back to the fore - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**STOXX 600 hits 20-month high, further supported by Wall Street

**Christian Dior hits record high after LVMH's Arnault takes full control

**Brokers cheer move to consolidate French luxury giant

**Apple supplier AMS soars as much as 20 pct after quarterly results

**Carmaker Volvo surges to 10-year high after results

**European banks see lending growth - ECB

**Third consecutive month of flows into mutual funds - Lipper data (Reporting by Helen Reid)