By Scott Malone
| BOSTON, March 10
BOSTON, March 10 A group of gay veterans of the
U.S. military can march in this year's Boston's St. Patrick's
Day Parade, parade organizers said on Friday after an earlier
move to exclude them sparked outrage and boycott threats in the
liberal city.
The parade, one of the United States' largest honoring
Irish-American heritage, had long excluded openly gay
participants, saying that admitting them would conflict with
organizers' Roman Catholic beliefs. In 2015 organizers agreed to
allow the gay veterans' group, OUTVETS, to march in the face of
pressure from city officials and sponsors who pulled their
financing.
The decades-long fight over inclusion in the celebration of
the patron saint of Ireland was rekindled this week when
OUTVETS said that organizers of the 116-year-old parade told
them they would not be invited back to the March 19 event.
Parade organizers said the group's participation had
conflicted with the event's Roman Catholic heritage and caused
some church groups to pull out of the march. But following what
local media said was an emergency meeting of the Allied War
Council, which runs the parade, the group said OUTVETS would be
allowed to march this year.
"An acceptance letter has been signed by the parade
organizer to allow OUTVETS to march," parade organizers said on
Facebook on Friday.
A day earlier, parade organizers said they had objected to
the group's late application and its plans to march under the
rainbow flag of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
rights movement.
OUTVETS on Friday said it had received the invitation to
return and was "actively reviewing it."
The U.S. Supreme Court in 1995 ruled that parade organizers
had the right to exclude gay marchers. But Americans' attitudes
on gay rights evolved over the following decades, particularly
in Massachusetts, which became the first U.S. state to legalize
gay marriage, and local politicians and sponsors of the event
called for gay groups to be included.
The Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade and city have had thorny
relations in recent years. A federal judge in 2016 blocked an
effort by Mayor Marty Walsh to cut the three-mile (5 km)
parade's length by half, a move to lower the cost of policing an
event that draws tens of thousands of sometimes rowdy revelers.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Leslie Adler)