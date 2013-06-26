Strabag SE eyes assets of insolvent Alpine Bau

VIENNA, June 26 (Reuters) - Austrian construction group Strabag SE is interested in buying parts of insolvent rival Alpine Bau, Strabag said on Wednesday.

It mentioned in particular Alpine’s Hazet, Universale and ARB Holding units, adding in a statement it was not yet in talks with administrators but was prepared to make offers at short notice.

Alpine Bau, the Austrian arm of Spanish construction group FCC, faces being broken up after the failure of talks to save the company in its current form, putting up to 5,000 jobs at risk. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)