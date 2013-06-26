FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strabag SE eyes assets of insolvent Alpine Bau
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 26, 2013 / 6:22 PM / in 4 years

Strabag SE eyes assets of insolvent Alpine Bau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 26 (Reuters) - Austrian construction group Strabag SE is interested in buying parts of insolvent rival Alpine Bau, Strabag said on Wednesday.

It mentioned in particular Alpine’s Hazet, Universale and ARB Holding units, adding in a statement it was not yet in talks with administrators but was prepared to make offers at short notice.

Alpine Bau, the Austrian arm of Spanish construction group FCC, faces being broken up after the failure of talks to save the company in its current form, putting up to 5,000 jobs at risk. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.