Alpine insolvency takes pressure off sector - rival
July 2, 2013

Alpine insolvency takes pressure off sector - rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 2 (Reuters) - The insolvency of Alpine, Austria’s second-biggest construction group, takes pressure off an overcrowded sector and could help profits at rivals, the former head of market leader Strabag SE told a newspaper.

“In Austria we certainly have an overstaffed market. If capacity is limited, that is certainly positive for the market,” Hans Peter Haselsteiner, who is still a major shareholder in Strabag, told Die Presse in an interview printed on Tuesday.

“The others will hopefully perceive the bankruptcy as a shock, because then they will work somewhat more realistically with their calculations. I would at least hope so.”

Alpine, the Austrian arm of Spanish construction group FCC , is being broken up after talks to save the company in its current form failed last month. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)

