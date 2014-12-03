FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 3, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Strabag wins contract to build Volkswagen plant in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Austrian builder Strabag said it won a contract to build a new production plant for Volkswagen commercial vehicles in Poland, in what it said was one of the largest automobile investments in Europe.

Strabag has been commissioned to build three of the five production and industrial buildings planned at the site in Wrzesnia, Poland by the middle of 2015, the company said, without saying how much the contract was worth.

Volkswagen plans to manufacture the next generation of its VW Crafter delivery van in the new factory, to be built in Bialotezyce near Wrzesnia, about 50 kms (31.1 miles) from Poznan. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

