FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strabag secures 400 mln eur syndicated credit line
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 21, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Strabag secures 400 mln eur syndicated credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Austrian builder Strabag secured a 400 million euro ($529 million) revolving credit facility for five years from a consortium of banks, it said on Friday.

Strabag said the new facility led by Raiffeisen and UniCredit Bank Austria would partially replace existing short-term, bilateral credit lines and would improve its liquidity reserves.

“Our positive experience with the completion of a syndicated guarantee credit in 2010 spoke in favour of also undertaking a syndication in our bank credit lines,” Chief Executive Hans Peter Haselsteiner said in a statement.

The other lender banks are Bayern LB, Commerzbank , Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Postbank, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg and SEB. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.