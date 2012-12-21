Strabag secures 400 mln eur syndicated credit line

VIENNA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Austrian builder Strabag secured a 400 million euro ($529 million) revolving credit facility for five years from a consortium of banks, it said on Friday.

Strabag said the new facility led by Raiffeisen and UniCredit Bank Austria would partially replace existing short-term, bilateral credit lines and would improve its liquidity reserves.

“Our positive experience with the completion of a syndicated guarantee credit in 2010 spoke in favour of also undertaking a syndication in our bank credit lines,” Chief Executive Hans Peter Haselsteiner said in a statement.

The other lender banks are Bayern LB, Commerzbank , Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Postbank, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg and SEB. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)