Deripaska plans to boost Strabag stake to 25 pct - filing

VIENNA, June 12 (Reuters) - Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska plans to raise his stake in Austrian construction firm Strabag to 25 percent from 19.4 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

Austria’s competition authority said in a statement posted on its website that Deripaska’s Rasperia Trading Ltd investment vehicle had notified it of its intention to buy a further 5.6 percent of Strabag.

Deripaska has an option valid until July to boost his stake to 25 percent - a level he previously held - via purchases from other core shareholders: the Haselsteiner group, Raiffeisen NOe-Wien bank and insurer Uniqa.

“We do not know whether and to what extent it will actually be exercised,” Strabag said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Currently, Uniqa and Raiffeisen hold a joint stake of 29.3 percent of Strabag, the Haselsteiner family 28.3 percent and Deripaska 19.4 percent. Ten percent is held by the company as treasury shares, leaving a free float of 13 percent.