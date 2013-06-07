FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strabag job awaits jailed banker Gribkowsky
June 7, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 4 years

Strabag job awaits jailed banker Gribkowsky

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, June 7 (Reuters) - Jailed German banker Gerhard Gribkowsky has a job at Strabag SE waiting for him if he can get out from behind bars, the Austrian construction group said on Friday.

A Munich court last year gave the former chief risk officer at BayernLB an eight-year sentence for taking $44 million in bribes during the sale of Formula One car racing.

The case, which centred on a payment from Bernie Ecclestone, the sport’s commercial chief, led to Gribkowsky’s conviction on charges of tax evasion, bribery and breach of fiduciary trust.

But Strabag chief Hans Peter Haselsteiner said he was ready to give the banker who once sat on Strabag’s supervisory board a second chance.

“I am against life-long pillorying of someone who has made a mistake,” he told German magazine Wirtschaftswoche.

A company spokeswoman confirmed the story and said Gribkowsky could get a job in project financing should the court agree to release him. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)

