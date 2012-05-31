FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strabag SE Q1 EBIT loss in line, sticks to outlook
May 31, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

Strabag SE Q1 EBIT loss in line, sticks to outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 31 (Reuters) - Austrian construction group Strabag SE’s first-quarter loss before interest and tax widened 13 percent to 164.7 million euros ($204 million), bang in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Emerging Europe’s biggest builder reiterated its outlook that generating earnings before interest and tax above 300 million euros this year was “more than ambitious”.

Strabag said last month its 2012 operating profit goal would be a stretch given a challenging business environment and public sector austerity drives that put pressure on infrastructure spending. ($1=0.8069 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

