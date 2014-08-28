FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Straco plans to turn around Singapore Flyer with $112 mln acquisition
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

Straco plans to turn around Singapore Flyer with $112 mln acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Straco Corp Ltd, which focuses on tourism businesses in China, said it plans to acquire the giant Singapore Flyer ferris wheel in downtown Singapore for S$140 million ($112 million).

The iconic Singapore Flyer was put in receivership last year, just five years after it was launched with the ambition of becoming a main tourist attraction in the city-state.

Singapore-listed Straco earned all its revenues from China last year where it operates two aquariums in Shanghai and Xiamen and a cable-car business in the western province of Shaanxi.

China Poly Group Corp, a state-owned conglomerate mainly in defence products and real estate businesses, owns a 21.84 percent stake in Straco and is its second-largest shareholder.

Straco said it will fund the acquisition through credit facilities and internal resources.

$1 = 1.24 Singapore dollars Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
