4 months ago
Verizon considering topping AT&T's bid to buy Straight Path-sources
#U.S. Legal News
April 17, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 4 months ago

Greg Roumeliotis and Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.

Shares of Straight Path, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, rose 3.6 percent to $95 in after-market trading.

Straight Path said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that a third party, which it did not name, is evaluating making an offer that would top AT&T's bid. (bit.ly/2pc8Nn0)

The party had also been bidding to acquire the company before AT&T made its offer, Straight Path said.

AT&T and Verizon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Straight Path on Monday agreed to be acquired by AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, for $95.63 per share. The price represents a hefty 162.1 percent premium to Straight Path's April 7 closing price.

Millimeter wave spectrum is expected to play a large role in 5G networks. Both AT&T and bigger rival Verizon have been conducting 5G trials.

Verizon is testing a 5G fixed wireless service with equipment maker Ericsson in 11 markets in the U.S. and expects a commercial launch as early as 2018.

Straight Path had said in January it was hiring investment bank Evercore Partners to help explore strategic alternatives, including a sale of assets.

Shares of AT&T and Verizon were unchanged in extended trading. (Additional reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)

