4 months ago
Straight Path says third party may top AT&T's buyout offer
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 13, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 4 months ago

Straight Path says third party may top AT&T's buyout offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Straight Path Communications Inc , which agreed to be bought by AT&T Inc for $1.25 billion, said on Thursday it had received a letter from a third party that was considering topping AT&T's offer.

Straight Path said the party, which it did not name, had made a bid to acquire the company before AT&T's offer.

AT&T, which earlier this week agreed to buy the holder of licenses to wireless spectrum in an all-stock deal, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

