3D printer maker Stratasys's revenue jumps 62 pct
November 5, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

3D printer maker Stratasys's revenue jumps 62 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd reported a 62 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its MakerBot-branded consumer products and services.

However, the net loss attributable to the company widened to $31.3 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $6.6 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $203.6 million from $125.6 million. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

