UPDATE 1-3D printer Stratasys sees first quarter below Street estimates
April 28, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-3D printer Stratasys sees first quarter below Street estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds share movement, details, compares with estimates)

April 28 (Reuters) - 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd estimated revenue and profit below analysts’ expectations for the first quarter, citing a strong dollar and decline in capital spending by its customers, particularly in North America.

Shares of the company, which also cut its revenue and profit forecast for 2015, fell as much as 21 percent to $40.50 in after-market trading.

The company said it now expects adjusted profit in the range of $1.20-$1.70 per share for the full year, compared with its previous forecast of $2.07-$2.24.

Stratasys said it now expects revenue of $800 million to $860 million. It had previously forecast revenue of between $940 million-$960 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $2.10 per share on revenue of $943.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue in the company’s MakerBot business, which was hit by issues related to new products and distribution in the fourth quarter, declined by 18 percent in the first quarter.

Stratasys said it expects adjusted gross margin to fall by about 190 basis points in the first quarter from fourth quarter, mainly due to product mix change.

The company said it is lowering its capital expenditures budget to between $80 million-$110 million for the remainder of 2015. The company had forecast capital expenditure of $160 million to $200 million.

Stratasys estimated adjusted profit of 2-4 cents per share for the first quarter.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 28 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Stratasys said it expects to report a net loss in the range to $173 million-$208 million.

The company also forecast first-quarter revenue of $171 million to $173 million, saying a strong dollar would hurt revenue by $8.7 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $198.8 million.

Stratasys will hold first-quarter earnings call on May 11. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

