UPDATE 3-Objet drops IPO, to merge with Stratasys

By Sayantani Ghosh

April 16 (Reuters) - Israel’s Objet Ltd dropped plans for an IPO and instead will merge with fellow 3D printer maker Stratasys Inc in a stock deal valuing the combined companies at about $1.4 billion.

The new concern, which will be 55 percent owned by Stratasys shareholders, will be headed by Objet CEO David Reis. Stratasys CEO Scott Crump will become full-time chairman.

Shares of Stratasys rose as much as 26 percent to $45.48 on the Nasdaq while those of rival 3D Systems Corp rose 12 percent to $27.44, the highest for both stocks in nearly a year.

Objet filed with U.S. regulators on March 22 to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.

At the time, Objet was already in talks with Stratasys but wanted to keep its options open, Reis said in a telephone interview.

As of April 13, Stratasys had a market valuation of about $766 million.