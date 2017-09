Aug 5 (Reuters) - Stratcorp Ltd

* David Harington has resigned as chief executive officer and executive director of Stratcorp with effect from 4 August 2014

* David will remain with company until 31 October 2014

* Commenced process to appoint a new CEO

* Henk Engelbrecht, current group financial director, has been appointed acting CEO