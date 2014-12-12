FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stratcorp H1 headline and diluted loss per share 0.30 cents vs 0.38 cents
December 12, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Stratcorp H1 headline and diluted loss per share 0.30 cents vs 0.38 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Stratcorp Ltd

* H1 headline and diluted headline earnings/(loss) per share (0.30) cents versus (0.38) cents

* Revenue declined compared to previous period and total comprehensive loss increased from r408 000(august 2013) to r558 000 (august 2014)

* Management is looking at adapting current business model to include other sources of revenue to return this division to profitability in short term.

* No dividends were declared or paid to shareholders during period

* Estimated that potential further exposure in terms of legal expenditure to defend liability against selective empowerment investments limited and kose-kose investments limited is r250,000 and r350,000 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

