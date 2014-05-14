FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stratcorp provides update on Financial Services Board investigation
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2014 / 9:48 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Stratcorp provides update on Financial Services Board investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) -

* Stratcorp ltd jse: sta - announcement re investigation

* Stratcorp ltd - shareholders are informed that fsb delivered a new notice of 97 pages (“2014 notice”) to same subsidiary of company on 9 may 2014 containing virtually same alleged contraventions as previously stated.

* Stratcorp ltd - subsidiary will seek clarity from fsb on contents and interpretation of 2014 notice.

* Stratcorp ltd - outcome is uncertain and therefore impact on company, if any, cannot be determined at this time

* Stratcorp ltd - shareholders will be updated as and when there are further developments. Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.