Strategic Hotels hires bank to explore a sale -Bloomberg

July 23 (Reuters) - Luxury hotel owner Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc has hired a bank to help find a buyer for the company as it explores a sale, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Ebay Inc founder Pierre Omidyar is said to be among those interested in buying Strategic, owner of several luxury hotels and resorts in the United States, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1LyAXxy)

Representatives of Strategic Hotels said they do not comment on market rumors.

Pierre Omidyar and Ohana Real Estate Investors, which he controls, could not be immediately reached for comment.

In June 2013, Strategic hired investment bank Eastdil Secured to explore a possible sale of the real estate investment trust, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. (reut.rs/1LyCSlL)

Strategic’s portfolio of hotels, valued at about $3.5 billion, is made up of luxury hotels such as Marriott International Inc’s Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott luxury brands. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)