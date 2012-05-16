No conflict between France, US over strategic oil stocks

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - There should be no conflict between France and the United States over the question of releasing strategic oil stocks, a French diplomatic source said on Wednesday.

“The U.S. has an approach that we don’t condemn,” a diplomatic source under the new presidency said. “I think the discussions will be easy and I don’t expect any conflict on this question,” he added.

The official was speaking ahead of a bilateral meeting between French President Francois Hollande and his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama on Friday. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Muriel Boselli)