FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No conflict between France, US over strategic oil stocks
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 16, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

No conflict between France, US over strategic oil stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - There should be no conflict between France and the United States over the question of releasing strategic oil stocks, a French diplomatic source said on Wednesday.

“The U.S. has an approach that we don’t condemn,” a diplomatic source under the new presidency said. “I think the discussions will be easy and I don’t expect any conflict on this question,” he added.

The official was speaking ahead of a bilateral meeting between French President Francois Hollande and his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama on Friday. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Muriel Boselli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.