MOVES-Strategic Insight names senior managing director for Global Research
September 16, 2014

MOVES-Strategic Insight names senior managing director for Global Research

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Strategic Insight (SI), a company which provides research and business intelligence services to the mutual fund industry, appointed Shiv Taneja as senior managing director for Global Research.

Taneja, who joins the company from Cerulli Associates, will report to SI’s co-founder and director of research, Avi Nachmany.

He will lead the expansion of SI’s business intelligence, research and advisory services for the global mutual fund industry.

Strategic Insight’s parent company, Asset International, is a privately held provider of information and technology to global pension funds, asset managers, financial advisers, banking service providers, and other financial institutions in the private and public sector.

