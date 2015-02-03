FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
February 3, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Straumann to cut bonuses for staff due to strong franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Straumann said it would reduce bonuses for Swiss-based staff and management to cut costs after the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc, triggering an appreciation of the currency.

Straumann said employees in Switzerland would take a 5 percent cut in overall compensation, while its chief executive officer and board of directors would see a 35 percent and 28 percent reduction in compensation, respectively.

If currency exchange rates in general continue at recent levels, Straumann’s full-year revenue could take a hit of as much as 75 million Swiss francs ($80.9 million), the firm said. It had 2013 sales of 680 million francs.

$1 = 0.9275 Swiss francs Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Maria Sheahan

