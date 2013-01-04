FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Straumann appoints Marco Gadola as CEO
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 4, 2013 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

Straumann appoints Marco Gadola as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Dental implant maker Straumann said on Friday it appointed Marco Gadola as chief executive as it seeks to improve its performance in increasingly challenging dental implant markets.

Current CEO Beat Spalinger will be leaving the company, Straumann said in a statement.

“The dental markets have become increasingly challenging, squeezing topline and profitability ... to take the organization forward requires specific leadership qualities and impulses at top level, and we believe that Marco Gadola is the right person to do this,” Chairman Gilbert Achermann said in the statement.

Gadola had been Chief Financial Officer at logistics company Panalpina since 2008, and had previously held the position of CFO at Straumann from 2005.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.