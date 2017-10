ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - Strong growth in the Americas helped Swiss dental implant maker Straumann Holding AG to partly offset struggling markets in Asia and Europe, as first-quarter sales slipped 2 percent.

Net revenues in the first quarter were 185 million Swiss francs ($202.93 million), slightly beating the 187 million Swiss francs average forecast by analysts in a Reuters’ poll. ($1 = 0.9117 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)