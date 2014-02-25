FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Straumann CEO expects European market to remain difficult
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 25, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Straumann CEO expects European market to remain difficult

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Straumann expects the outlook for its biggest market, Europe, to remain difficult this year with weakness in Germany in particular expected to cause a further fall in sales, its chief executive said in an interview on Tuesday.

Marco Gadola said weak demand in Germany, where sales fell 5 percent last year, was likely to persist again in 2014, weighing on its overall outlook for Europe.

“It’s very difficult to forecast how this market will develop in 2014. Germany can make or break it,” the Basel-based dental implant maker’s Chief Executive said.

“We are anticipating in our outlook that we will see a more or less similar situation in Germany in 2014 as we have seen in 2013, so no recovery for that market,” he said.

This would bring Straumann’s overall outlook for Europe into a “slightly negative region,” Gadola said.

In contrast, he said was “very positive” for the Asia Pacific region, where he expects a recovery in Japan. In North America, he sees further potential for growth, while sales in Brazil should support Latin America.

Overall, Straumann expects sales growth in the low-single digits this year, which should be “slightly better” than the overall market. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.