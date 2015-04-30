FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Straumann posts 8 pct organic rise in first-quarter revenue
April 30, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

Straumann posts 8 pct organic rise in first-quarter revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Straumann on Thursday posted first-quarter organic revenue growth of 8 percent, beating expectations as the firm also confirmed its full-year outlook.

The market for premium dental implants has shown signs of picking up after the global economic downturn, though Basel-based Straumann also has to cope with the strength of the Swiss franc.

Straumann said in a statement net revenue for the three months stood at 193.2 million Swiss francs ($205.60 million) from 180 million francs a year ago. This was higher than the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, which was 186 million francs.

$1 = 0.9397 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Alice Baghdjian

