Straumann ups 2015 guidance after beating H1 estimates
August 20, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

Straumann ups 2015 guidance after beating H1 estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Straumann on Thursday raised its full-year guidance as it posted a smaller than expected loss due to the purchase of the remaining Neodent stake it did not already own.

The Basel-based firm said it made a loss of 0.7 million Swiss francs ($724,637.68) in the first six months of 2015, compared with the average forecast of a 4.2 million franc loss in a Reuters poll.

Straumann raised its 2015 expectations to organic revenue growth by a medium to higher single-digit percentage and an operating profit (EBIT) margin in the low 20s, though the latter aim assumes exchange rates remain more or less at first-half levels.

Previous guidance was for medium single-digit organic revenue growth and an operating profit margin of at least 20 percent.

$1 = 0.9660 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

