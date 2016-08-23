FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Strong H1 results prompt Straumann to lift FY revenue growth target
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 23, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Strong H1 results prompt Straumann to lift FY revenue growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Dental implant maker Straumann Holding AG on Tuesday reported better-than-expected results for the first half as it saw double-digit percentage growth across its markets for the first time in eight years.

On the back of strong results so far this year, Straumann raised its 2016 revenue growth outlook to low-double-digit percent range from high-single-digit percent range.

The company reported H1 net revenue of 461.2 million Swiss francs ($479.87 million), beating average Reuters poll estimate of 451 million francs.

On a separate note, Straumann said it agreed to acquire Equinox, an Indian company which manufactures and sells dental implant products. The financial terms were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.9611 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Anna Serafin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.