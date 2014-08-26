FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Straumann first-half sales rise as marketing push pays off
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 26, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Straumann first-half sales rise as marketing push pays off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Straumann, the world’s largest maker of dental implants, confirmed its full-year guidance on Tuesday as a new marketing push and pricing strategy helped underlying sales grow 4.6 percent in the first half.

The Basel-based firm, battling a still sluggish market for premium implants, has expanded into the lower-priced so-called value segment of the market and launched a new pricing strategy in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to try and grow sales.

Excluding the headwind from currencies, Straumann said first-half sales rose 4.6 percent to 359 million Swiss francs($392.3 million), generating net profit of 69 million francs.

The results were in line with the average analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll: ID:nL5N0QS1TO] (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.