Straumann expects low-single digits sales growth in 2014

ZURICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding Ltd, the world’s largest maker of dental implants, forecast low-single digit sales growth this year and said it will continue to expand in the value segment as it reported full-year earnings that met expectations.

Excluding the impact of currencies, net sales rose 0.4 percent to 680 million Swiss francs ($764.3 million), generating a net profit of 101 million francs compared to 37.5 million francs a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net sales of 678 million and profit of 100 million.

Last week, local rival Nobel Biocare Holding AG said it expects sales growth of around 3 to 4 percent this year and to improve its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin by about 1 percentage point.

($1 = 0.8897 Swiss francs)