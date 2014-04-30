FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Straumann confirms guidance, first-quarter sales meet view
April 30, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Straumann confirms guidance, first-quarter sales meet view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding Ltd, the world’s largest maker of dental implants, confirmed its full-year guidance as first-quarter sales grew 2.9 percent, helped by new product launches and a late Easter break.

The Basel-based firm reported first-quarter reveue of 180 million Swiss francs ($203.72 million). Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted revenue of 178 million francs on average.

Weaker currencies, freezing weather in North America and tensions between Ukraine and Russia weighed on results at local rival Nobel Biocare, where sales fell 1.9 percent in the first quarter.

Straumann said it expected a “softer” second-quarter given the late Easter break this year but confirmed its full-year guidance for low-single digit sales growth in local currencies and an expansion in its operating income margin. ($1 = 0.8836 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

