Straumann CEO says expects strong third quarter
August 20, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Straumann CEO says expects strong third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Straumann is confident of following up forecast-beating half-year results with strong figures in the third quarter, the head of the Swiss dental implant maker said on Thursday.

“The start with the third quarter was positive, again in line with expectations,” Chief Executive Marco Gadola told Reuters in a telephone interview. “So we expect a strong third quarter too.”

Gadola added that more vacation days in Germany as well as its former supplier in China selling off stock could be a drag on third-quarter results.

Basel-based Straumann on Thursday raised its full-year guidance as it posted a smaller-than-expected loss due to the purchase of the remaining Neodent stake.

Gadola said the company was open to doing more deals but said there were not many attractive assets left to buy in the industry.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
