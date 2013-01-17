FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strauss accepts bids for 235 mln shekels in bond offering
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2013 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Strauss accepts bids for 235 mln shekels in bond offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Israel’s Strauss Group accepted precommitments from institutional investors for 235 million shekels ($63 million) worth of bonds it is issuing, the food company said on Thursday.

The unlinked bonds with an average maturity of seven years will bear interest of 4.5 percent. They are rated “AA+” by Standard & Poor’s Maalot and “Aa1/Stable” by Midroog, the Israeli affiliate of Moody’s Investors Service.

Strauss, the second-largest company in the Israeli food and beverage market, said it plans to offer bonds to the general public next week.

Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern Europe.

$1 = 3.725 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.