Israel's Strauss unit in Brazil buys local coffee maker

JERUSALEM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Israeli food and drinks maker Strauss Group said on Sunday its Brazilian subsidiary Tres Coracoes Group bought private coffee producer Itamaraty.

Itamaraty, Strauss said, has the fourth largest market share in roasted and ground coffee in south and southeast Brazil. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Tres Coracoes is a joint venture with Sao Miguel Holding and is the largest coffee company in Brazil, Strauss said.