FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Strauss names Harpaz as CEO for coffee unit
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's Strauss names Harpaz as CEO for coffee unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 5 (Reuters) - The board of Israeli food and beverage maker Strauss Group has named Tomer Harpaz as chief executive officer of its Strauss Coffee unit.

Harpaz has been interim CEO of Strauss Coffee since January after shareholders approved the termination of former CEO Todd Morgan.

Gadi Lesin, CEO of the Strauss Group and chairman of Strauss Coffee, said on Thursday Harpaz was selected following a comprehensive recruitment process.

Harpaz had been executive vice president for business development and strategy and technologies in Strauss Group and served as a director in the coffee company.

Strauss’s shareholders will vote on Harpaz’s nomination on June 23.

A Dutch court had allowed Strauss Coffee to go ahead with the replacement of Morgan.

The court dismissed a suit brought by private equity firm TPG against Strauss Coffee, a Dutch-registered company.

TPG had asked the Dutch court to order an inquiry into the affairs of Strauss Coffee, in which it holds a 25 percent stake, claiming Strauss Group had abused its rights in the company. The request came after TPG had been looking to sell the stake, for which it paid $293 million in 2008. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.