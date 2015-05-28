FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli food maker Strauss Group Q1 profit edges up
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Israeli food maker Strauss Group Q1 profit edges up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 28 (Reuters) - Israeli food and drinks maker Strauss Group reported a slight rise in quarterly profit, as cost-cutting measures offset a dip in coffee sales.

Strauss said on Thursday it earned an adjusted 102 million shekels ($26 million) in the first quarter, up from 99 million a year earlier.

Sales fell 2.1 percent to 1.93 billion shekels but excluding the effect of a strengthening shekel, sales rose 1.8 percent.

Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern Europe and Brazil. It is the second-largest company in the Israeli food and beverage market.

Coffee sales fell 2.4 percent to 846 million shekels but excluding currency effects sales were up 8.2 percent.

Sales at its international dips and spreads joint venture, which is half-owned by PepsiCo, gained 22 percent.

“Strauss Coffee’s companies in Russia and Ukraine ... are coping successfully and according to plan with the crisis in those countries,” said Gadi Lesin, Strauss’s chief executive.

He said Strauss was implementing streamlining measures that will contribute to its ability to contend with challenges in the Israeli market, where competition is increasing. ($1 = 3.8738 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.