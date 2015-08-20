FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli food maker Strauss profit falls 54 pct in Q2
August 20, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Israeli food maker Strauss profit falls 54 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Israeli food and drinks maker Strauss Group reported a 54 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower coffee sales and a recall of its hummus dips in the United States.

Strauss said on Thursday it earned an adjusted 31 million shekels ($8 million) in the second quarter, down from 69 million a year earlier. Sales declined to 1.84 billion shekels from 1.95 billion due to a strengthening of the shekel against other currencies.

Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern Europe and Brazil. It is the second-largest company in the Israeli food and beverage market.

Coffee sales fell 8 percent to 835 million shekels though excluding currency effects sales were up 7.6 percent.

Sales at its international dips and spreads joint venture, which is half owned by PepsiCo, gained 6.3 percent.

Chief Executive Gadi Lesin said profit was hurt by macroeconomic events in several regions and a number of specific events such as a hummus recall by its Sabra joint venture in the United States in April and an impairment write-down in Serbia.

“The group is implementing streamlining measures ... including production, supply chain and cost cutting at the corporate centre,” Lesin said. ($1 = 3.8695 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
