FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Strauss Q4 profit down on Sabra spreads recall
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 7 months ago

Israel's Strauss Q4 profit down on Sabra spreads recall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 28 (Reuters) - Israeli food company Strauss Group reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, hurt by a recall in November of its Sabra spreads in the United States.

Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, reported adjusted net profit of 58 million shekels ($16 million) in the fourth quarter, down from 74 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.2 percent to 2.03 billion shekels.

Separately, Strauss said unit Strauss Coffee has agreed to buy back a 25.1 percent stake in the company held by buyout firm TPG Capital Management for 257 million euros.

Strauss is the second-largest company in the Israeli food and beverage sector.

“Strauss Israel continued to exceed market growth rates in our home base in Israel and Strauss Coffee posted a set of excellent results for 2016,” said Chief Executive Gadi Lesin.

Coffee sales grew 21 percent to 1.06 billion shekels in the quarter as EBIT profit rose to 84 million shekels.

Sales at its international dips and spreads joint ventures with PepsiCo fell 27 percent.

Lesin said a recall of Sabra spreads in the United States in November “is being responsibly managed to ensure a return to solid performance”.

Strauss said in November the recall would hurt operating profit by $5 million. ($1 = 3.6100 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.