S&P Maalot cuts foodmaker Strauss rtg outlook to "negative"

JERUSALEM, July 17 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Maalot lowered its outlook for Israeli food and drinks company Strauss Group to “negative” from “stable” on Tuesday, citing more challenging market conditions.

“The negative outlook reflects the possibility that if the company continues its path of investments and possible dividend distribution, along with worsening market conditions or a certain decline in revenue expected the next two years, the company will find it difficult to consistently maintain financial ratios appropriate to the rating level,” the agency said.

The Israeli unit of S&P maintained an “AA+” rating for Strauss, the world’s fifth largest coffee maker in terms of green coffee procurement. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)