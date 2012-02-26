Israel's Strauss to take 43 mln shekel write-down

TEL AVIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Israeli food and beverage company Strauss Group will take a 43 million shekel ($11.4 million) write-down for goodwill on its stake in Strauss Adriatic and Strauss Coffee Israel.

The total write-down on Strauss Adriatic, its coffee unit in Serbia, is 46 million shekels and the write-down for Strauss Coffee Israel is 12 million, Strauss said in a statement on Sunday.

The numbers are not final and details will appear in Strauss’s financial reports for 2011.

TPG Capital owns 25 percent of Strauss Coffee, the world’s fifth-largest coffee company in terms of green coffee procurement, while the rest is held by Strauss, Israel’s second-largest food and beverage maker.