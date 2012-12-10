FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strauss-Kahn, hotel maid agree to settle lawsuit
December 10, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

Strauss-Kahn, hotel maid agree to settle lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and the hotel maid who accused him last year of attempting to rape her have agreed to a settlement in her civil lawsuit against him.

In a court hearing in New York on Monday, Bronx Supreme Court Justice Douglas McKeon announced the two sides had reached a deal to end the litigation, but said details of the settlement, including the amount of any damages to be paid to Nafissatou Diallo by Strauss-Kahn, will not be made public.

The agreement ends an international scandal that forced Strauss-Kahn, 63, to resign and scuttled his hopes of running for president in his native France. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Jackie Frank)

