Nov 9 (Reuters) - For-profit education company Strayer Education Inc forecast fourth-quarter profit much below analysts’ expectations, and said it would not pay a regular quarterly dividend in 2013.

The company said it expects to earn between $1.43 and $1.45 per share for the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.59 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.