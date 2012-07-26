FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New-student sign-ups rise at Strayer
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 10:44 AM / in 5 years

New-student sign-ups rise at Strayer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - For-profit college Strayer Education Inc posted a lower quarterly profit, but said new-student sign-ups rose for the second straight quarter.

New student sign-ups, which had turned around in the first quarter after six straight quarters of decline, were up 9 percent in the second quarter, the company said.

Net income fell to $21.2 million, or $1.85 per share, from $29.6 million, or $2.53 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at Strayer Education, which caters mainly to working adults, fell 11 percent to $146.3 million.

Strayer shares closed at $90.70 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.