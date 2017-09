Sept 22 (Reuters) - Streamwide SA :

* H1 net loss 762,000 euros versus profit of 133,000 euros a year ago

* H1 total revenue 3.4 million euros versus 5.9 million euros a year ago

* Sees better second half of the year in terms of revenue and results