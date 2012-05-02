STR Holdings rises on strong 2012 forecast

May 2 (Reuters) - Shares of solar company STR Holdings Inc rose as much as 17 percent after the solar company forecast strong sales and profit for this year, amid an uptick in demand for solar products in the U.S. and Germany.

STR shares, which have lost about three-fourths of their value in the last one year, were trading up 18 percent at $4.50 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Global demand for solar panels grew by about 40 percent last year, but excess manufacturing capacity has forced companies to slash prices, affecting profits.

“With reports of strong demand in Germany and the U.S. and emerging pockets of strength in new markets, we believe the stage is set for acceleration in global solar demand growth and STR revenue in the second half of the year,” analysts at Maxim Group wrote in a note to clients.

The U.S. solar industry installed a record number of panels in 2011, more than double that of 2010, and is likely to see a strong growth again this year, according to a report released by GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)

“While STR has suffered the brunt of both the secular decline in solar pricing and the cyclical downswing in demand, we believe it is one of the few poised for earnings leverage from a cyclical upturn in demand,” Maxim Group analysts said.

On Tuesday, STR forecast a 2012 profit of 25 cents a share to 35 cents a share, in line with analysts’ estimates of 29 cents a share.

It expects full-year revenue to be between $160 million and $175 million, also in line with analysts’ estimates of $168.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.