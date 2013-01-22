STR Holdings says loses largest customer, hires adviser for strategic review

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Solar components maker STR Holdings Inc said its largest customer, First Solar Inc, will terminate its relationship with the company this year.

The company also said it hired a financial adviser to help review strategic alternatives.

STR Holdings, which expects the loss of its largest customer to hurt results, said it will cease manufacturing operations at its East Windsor, Connecticut facility by the end of the first quarter.

STR Holdings said it will make significant headcount reductions throughout the organization.