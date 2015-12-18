India's Strides Shasun launches up to $226 mln share sale - IFR

SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Indian pharmaceutical company Strides Shasun Ltd has launched a share sale to raise funds up to 15 billion rupees ($225.7 million), IFR reported on Friday, citing a source close to the transaction.

Strides is selling shares at 1,278 rupees apiece in the transaction, which comprises a base deal for 10 billion rupees with an upsize option of 5 billion rupees, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

Axis and Jefferies are the bookrunners for the deal, it said. ($1 = 66.4505 Indian rupees) (Reporting by S. Anuradha; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)